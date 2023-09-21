Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Some Azerbaijani entities faced cyberattacks during anti-terrorist activities in Karabakh

ICT Materials 21 September 2023 12:30 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. A number of Azerbaijan's government agencies were subjected to cyber attacks during anti-terrorist activities in Karabakh, Head of the Department at the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security Tural Mammadov said at the conference dedicated to Azerbaijan Cyber ​​Security Days (ICSD 2023), Trend reports.

“More than four million DDoS attacks per second were registered on the official website of the president alone. Our service specialists continue to work in this direction in an intensified mode,” he pointed out.

Will be updated

