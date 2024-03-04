UK offers cyber security expertise with Azerbaijan - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. As a close partner, the United Kingdom (UK) is willing to share its cyber security expertise with Azerbaijan, said UK ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld during the "UK Cyber Security Exhibition in Azerbaijan" event, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan, located in a tough geopolitical environment, acknowledges the importance of increased vigilance against the threats posed by cyber-attacks, as well as the best techniques for thwarting them. The possible targeting of essential infrastructure in these attacks poses a direct threat to the countries' economies and overall well-being, endangering lives. President Ilham Aliyev has emphasized the need to prioritize cyber security as a vital objective for the country, and the United Kingdom is ready to lend its experience as a reliable ally," he noted.

According to him, the United Kingdom is the world's leading provider of cyber security solutions.

"Our fundamental strengths include leadership in cyber intelligence, successful public-private collaborations, an ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurs, a dedication to education and training, a rigorous regulatory framework, and a worldwide cybersecurity footprint," he added.

