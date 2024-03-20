Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. ICT

TikTok denies impending changes in Azerbaijani segment (Exclusive)

ICT Materials 20 March 2024 14:18 (UTC +04:00)
TikTok denies impending changes in Azerbaijani segment (Exclusive)

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 20. TikTok has refuted the claims of impending changes in the Azerbaijani segment, dismissing reports as inaccurate.

"The information circulated in the media regarding the alleged new conditions does not accurately represent the reality," the company stated in response to inquiries from Trend.

Earlier speculation suggested updates requiring ID card registration and official coin withdrawals subject to taxes.

Content moderation measures were also mentioned, targeting materials conflicting with national values and monitoring users for inappropriate behavior.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more