TikTok denies impending changes in Azerbaijani segment (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 20. TikTok has refuted the claims of impending changes in the Azerbaijani segment, dismissing reports as inaccurate.

"The information circulated in the media regarding the alleged new conditions does not accurately represent the reality," the company stated in response to inquiries from Trend.

Earlier speculation suggested updates requiring ID card registration and official coin withdrawals subject to taxes.

Content moderation measures were also mentioned, targeting materials conflicting with national values and monitoring users for inappropriate behavior.

