Azerbaijan counts households, businesses provided with access to broadband internet

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. A total of 74 percent of existing households and businesses have been provided access to broadband internet in Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

Thus, 251,000 households and businesses in the country gained access to broadband internet as part of the ministry's Online Azerbaijan project in the first quarter of 2024.

Overall, approximately 2.16 million households are covered by broadband internet, making up 74 percent of the total number of households and enterprises in the country.

The ministry also noted that, according to the project, in the mentioned period, 79,000 households and businesses in Baku gained access to broadband internet.

Overall, in the capital, about 950,000 households have been provided with the opportunity to connect to high-speed internet using GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Networks) technology, representing 86.5 percent of the existing households and businesses in Baku.

The project envisages the buildup of a broadband network with internet speeds of at least 25 Mbps in the country through a public-private partnership model involving several telecommunications operators.

"Active work is underway to provide cities and villages with high-speed and broadband internet based on GPON technology. Thanks to this technology, citizens can either connect to telephone services only or receive packages such as 'internet + telephone,' 'internet + television (two in one),' and 'internet + telephone + television (three in one).' Payments are calculated according to the services to which subscribers are connected.

The work on this project is planned to be completed by the end of 2024," the ministry added.

To note, within the framework of the project, more than 1.1 million households and business entities in Azerbaijan received access to broadband internet in 2023.

