Azerbaijan's investment calculator development project underway

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Work is currently underway on a project to develop an investment calculator in Azerbaijan, the executive director of the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the IV Industrial Revolution (4SIM), Fariz Jafarov, told reporters on the sidelines of a seminar on the intellectual industry readiness index held in Baku, Trend reports.

"4SIM, in the next stage, together with AZPROMO, UNESCAP, the World Economic Forum, and other partners, will conduct activities in the field of investment technologies. At the same time, the project to develop an investment calculator for Azerbaijan will continue. We will also be part of the digitalization of small and medium-sized businesses, envisaged in the strategy for the development of the digital economy, which we have launched," he stressed.

Will be updated