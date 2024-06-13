Kazakhstan connects Karaganda region's new settlements to fiber-optic network

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 13. Within the framework of the national project 'Affordable Internet', 164 villages in the Karaganda region of Kazakhstan will be connected to fiber-optic communication by 2027, Trend reports.

According to an official source, the first stage will commence this year, providing high-quality internet access to 42 villages where nearly 32,000 people reside.

A total of 42 settlements will be connected to fiber-optic Internet this year, followed by an additional 59 settlements next year, with the remaining 63 settlements to be covered between 2026 and 2027.

The connection of fiber-optic communication to these settlements will have a positive impact on the development of digitalization, especially in the fields of health, education, and entrepreneurship.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan is witnessing the rapid development of fiber-optic communications due to the active introduction of modern technologies in the field of information infrastructure.

This process is supported by government programs aimed at promoting the digitalization of the economy and society, which contributes to increasing the availability of high-speed Internet and improving telecommunications infrastructure.