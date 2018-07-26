Uzbekistan reveals date of reopening Urgench international airport

26 July 2018 20:16 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 26

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

The Urgench international airport in Uzbekistan will be reopened from Aug. 10, Farhod Ermanov, head of the Khorezm region administration, wrote on his Facebook page.

Builders are currently working all day round to replace the asphalt covering of the airport runway.

The Urgench international airport has been closed since July 16 for technical reasons and temperature regime.

According to the information, flights to the Urgench airport were transferred to the international airports of Nukus and Bukhara.

The national air carrier has apologized to passengers for inconvenience.

The Urgench international airport is located in the same-named city, the center of Khorezm region, in the west of Uzbekistan. In 2006, the airport building was commissioned with a capacity of 300 passengers per hour. The Urgench airport runs daily flights to Tashkent. Also, regular flights to Moscow, St. Petersburg, Mineralnye Vody, charter flights to other cities are being carried out.

On July 11, a new passenger terminal with a capacity of 400 passengers per hour was put into operation at the Nukus international airport.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @FDolukhanov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Luxembourg-based company may launch production of tungsten in Uzbekistan
Economy news 17:40
UK now in top 3 countries whose tourists get most e-visas to Uzbekistan
Tourism 17:25
Japanese company to design Uzbekistan's first skyscraper in Tashkent
Economy news 16:06
Chinese Silk Road Fund to establish modern tourist zone in Uzbekistan
Tourism 15:25
S.Korean company provides university in Tashkent with data management software for free
ICT 15:22
Going full speed: Uzbek auto industry eyes to bounce back
Economy news 15:05
Latest
Banks in Azerbaijan increase total capitalization by 5%
Economy news 20:57
Agency talks on Azerbaijani insurance companies’ participation in mandatory medical insurance project (Exclusive)
Economy news 20:47
Azerbaijan faces shortage of personnel able to use agricultural machinery
Economy news 20:44
Azerbaijan - most interested party in soonest settlement of Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 20:33
Iran's export management firms need legislative framework: official
Economy news 20:22
Association predicts growth of bank lending in Azerbaijan
Economy news 20:05
Transit cargo transportation through Kazakhstan via railway up
Economy news 19:55
Azerbaijan eyes to fully provide itself with seeds of main grain crops
Economy news 19:54
State service talks commissioning of seed processing enterprises in Azerbaijan
Economy news 19:47