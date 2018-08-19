Tourism opportunities of Azerbaijan to be presented in Asia

19 August 2018 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 19

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijan's tourism potential will be presented at exhibitions in Asia, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Tourism Association (AzTA) Nahid Bagirov told Trend.

He noted that currently the Association together with the State Tourism Agency is preparing to participate in two exhibitions in Pakistan and Singapore.

"In October [2-4], we will jointly take part in a tourism exhibition in Pakistan [Pakistan Travel Mart]. Then, in the middle of the month [October 17-19] we will participate in an exhibition in Singapore [ITB Asia]. I think the participation in these exhibitions will significantly increase attention to Azerbaijan in Asian countries," Bagirov said.

He added that currently a lot of work is being done to promote the tourism potential of Azerbaijan.

"Our offices are functioning intensively in different countries. The State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan has also joined this action very arduously, doing a great job to promote Azerbaijan as a tourism destination together with us and separately," Bagirov said.

In January-June 2018, 1.325 million foreigners and stateless persons from 189 countries visited Azerbaijan, which is 10.2 percent more than in the same period of 2017.

