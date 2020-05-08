Tourism recovery to be implemented in several stages in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

Georgia will be promoted as a safe destination for international travellers, as an internationally acclaimed and successful country in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, said Georgian Economy Minister Natia Turnava, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

"Before, the world knew us as a country with an ancient hospitality tradition, now the world will recognize us as a safe country destination. We need to use the new competitive advantage that our country has acquired in the fight against the pandemic. I mean the internationally recognized success of Georgia and the completely unique experience and skills acquired by the tourism industry in providing quarantine services," Turnava said.

As she noted, 83 hotels served over 19,000 people during the quarantine, and this is an enormous experience

A tourism recovery and anti-crisis plan will be developed in several stages, said the minister.

During the first stage, safety standards will be introduced at border crossings and airports. Stage one also includes support of the private sector in the introduction of standards guidelines and conducting trainings; negotiations with air carriers on the resumption of operations; creation of safe corridors between countries; and Georgia's cooperation with EU members states.

During stage two (starting on June 15), it is planned to create safe tourism zones and resume domestic tourism.

As reported, Tskaltubo, Gudauri, Sairme, Abastumani, Borjomi and other resorts of Georgia are expected to be announced as safe tourism zones.

During stage three, Georgia will open for international tourism. In addition, land and air borders will be reopened in line with a principle of a safe corridor.

Tourism is one of the driving sources of the Georgian economy and one of the rapidly growing industries in the country.

In 2019, Georgia hosted almost 9.4 million visitors which generated $1 billion in revenue. A total of 150,000 people were employed in the field of tourism last year in Georgia. Tourism’s share in the gross domestic product of Georgia was 11.5 percent.

