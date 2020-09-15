Azerbaijan Tourism Association opens representative offices in many countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 15

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

The Azerbaijan Tourism Association (AZTA) has opened the representative offices in the northeastern, northwestern, western, and southern districts of the country, Trend reports on Sept.15 citing AZTA.

The new offices are aimed at better exploring the tourism potential of the districts in which they are located and will serve to create new opportunities for the development of domestic tourism.

Moreover, AZTA will attract the local population to micro and small entrepreneurship, which will contribute to increasing employment in the districts.

In particular, ample opportunities will be created for the development of rural "green" tourism, envisaging the temporary stay of tourists in rural areas and offering them the services of rural "green" tourism and agrarian tourism.

Moreover, AZTA decided to open its representative offices in 25 countries. The representative offices will perform the function of expanding relations in the field of tourism in various countries.

While encouraging and promoting Azerbaijan’s tourism potential in these countries, AZTA organizes the effective activity to attract more tourists to the country in the future and develop inbound tourism.