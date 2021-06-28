Important to develop more sustainable tourism during post-COVID-19 pandemic period - Azerbaijan Tourism Board (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

It is important to develop competitive and more sustainable tourism in the post-COVID-19 pandemic period, CEO of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board Florian Sengstschmid said at the ACE of M.I.C.E. tourism exhibition in Istanbul, Trend reports on June 28 citing the Azerbaijan Tourism Board.

Head of the State Tourism Agency Kenan Gasimov spoke about the future prospects of tourism relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey during the bilateral meetings organized within the event, stressing that bilateral relations in the tourism sector will continue to expand.

Sengstschmid took part in the panel entitled "The future of the tourism industry and business events after the COVID-19 pandemic".

"Tourism, as an industry, was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic most of all," Sengstschmid added. "It is important to develop competitive and more sustainable tourism during the post-COVID-19 pandemic period."

Director of the Azerbaijan Convention Bureau Sevda Aliyeva attended the panel entitled "Unlimited tourism: positive results of cooperation in the development of tourism potential between Azerbaijan and Turkey".

Aliyeva stressed the importance of the exchange of information and experience between the two fraternal countries, as well as the implementation of joint projects.

The ACE of M.I.C.E. tourism exhibition, which is the world's third-biggest trade fair of congresses, meetings, and events, has been organized by Turkish Airlines since 2014.

The eighth exhibition, which will run until June 30, is aimed at opening up new markets and new customers for the participating countries. The tourism opportunities of Azerbaijan are demonstrated on banners at the Istanbul Congress Center, in which the exhibition is being held.

Some 15,000 people are expected to visit the exhibition with 200 stands during three days and 69 guests will deliver speeches on 11 main topics.