Proposal made to apply penalty to hotels operating in Azerbaijan without ‘stars rating’
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 13
By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:
A proposal has been made to apply penalties to hotels operating in Azerbaijan which haven’t been assigned with ‘stars’ category, Trend reports.
The mentioned change provides for a bill to amend the Code of Administrative Offenses.
According to the change, if the hotels operate without assigning the ‘star’ category, they will be fined from 2,000 to 5,000 manats ($1,177 - $2,942).
The amendment will be discussed at a plenary session of the Milli Mejlis (parliament), which will be held on December 14.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Uniform of Karabakh football club and ball with autographs of players presented to President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO)
"3+3" co-op platform to have positive influence on relations between countries of region - - Russian ambassador
High expectations placed on new draft law "on Media" in Azerbaijan - Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Trend News Agency
Solar-powered drip irrigation system installed in Agdam Industrial Park - Azerbaijani president's special representative (PHOTO)
Belarus illuminates national library to revere Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev’s memory (PHOTO)
Georgian health officials: Covid-19 vaccine booster shots 'necessary' to prevent spread of Omicron variant
Turkish FM shares post on 18th death anniversary of Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)
Kazakh Energy Ministry makes decision on priority shipment of oil products for filling stations in Turkestan
Azerbaijan takes measures to exempt import of hybrid and electric cars from customs duties and VAT in 2022