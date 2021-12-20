Iran imposes new travel ban over Omicron coronavirus spread

TEHRAN, Iran, Dec. 20

Iran's National Committee on Combating COVID-19 has urged people to wear masks indoors in public areas, avoid gathering in crowded center during the Yalda Night (Dec. 21, longest and darkest night of the year), and restricting the entry of people from some countries, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Yalda night is an evening of festivities and merriment that begins when the sun sets on the last day of fall and continues until the dawn of the first day of winter.

Iran's Ministry of Health presented a report on a local 'Omicron' coronavirus case, urging to apply measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic of Iran only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19. The pandemic hit a wide range of businesses in Iran since its outbreak in mid-February.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.