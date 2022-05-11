Kazakhstan offers Turkey cooperation in creation of hotels on Caspian coast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. Kazakh coast of Caspian Sea has huge tourism potential, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at Kazakh-Turkish business forum in Turkey’s Ankara, Trend reports with reference to press service of Kazakh President.

Tokayev called Turkey one of the world leaders in the tourism industry and noted the great contribution of Turkish companies to the development of the tourism industry in Kazakhstan.

Kazakh president, in particular, reminded the construction of caravanserai in the Kazakh region of Turkestan, Rixos Aktau hotel, Tetysblu theme park Aktau and other facilities that delight all Kazakh people today.

"Need for state financial support for tourism projects has decreased 10 times. Kazakhstan’s Caspian Sea has huge tourism potential. Inzhu Marzhan Bay in the Caspian Sea is ideal for the construction of hotels, resorts and recreation areas. Together we can create a new center for attracting tourists to Central Asia," Tokayev added.