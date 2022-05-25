Azerbaijan’s tourism industry recovering – State Tourism Agency (PHOTO)

SHAMAKHI, Azerbaijan, May 25. The development of a modern tourist route of Silk Road will further strengthen ties between member countries of the Organization of Turkic States, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan Fuad Naghiyev said at the 7th meeting of Tourism Ministers of Turkic States Organization’s member countries, in Shamakhi, Trend reports.

Naghiyev noted that the tourism industry in Azerbaijan began to recover.

Chairman also emphasized the importance of expanding the tourist exchange between the member countries of organization and expressed hope for an increase in the flow of tourists to Azerbaijan from these states.

Naghiyev noted the importance of intensifying actions on the creation of joint tourism products, such as, in particular, the "Modern Silk Road" joint tour package.

Naghiyev added that Azerbaijan’s liberated lands (from Armenian occupation) have great tourism potential, and the government is carrying out large-scale construction work on them.

According to him, soon Karabakh will become a regional tourist destination.

Secretary General of the Organization Baghdad Amreyev noted that the development of relations between the member countries of the organization has a positive impact on the tourism sector.

Amreyev also congratulated the Azerbaijani side on the election of Shamakhi city as the tourist capital of the Turkic world in 2022.