Azerbaijani state tourism agency talks on events to attract tourists from Europe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan continues to carry out activities to attract tourists from Europe to the country, Trend reports via State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan.

Events will be held to attract tourists both within the framework of winter tourism and for spring-summer tourism next year.

"In the context of promoting ski and winter tourism, the agency promotes such resorts of Azerbaijan as Shahdag, Tufandag and Agbulag. Thus, various events are planned to be held in Poland, the Czech Republic, Germany, Switzerland and Austria to promote Azerbaijani tourism and develop business relations between tourism companies of Azerbaijan and these countries," State Agency informed.

Furthermore, work is being conducted to promote Azerbaijan's potential for holding major business events.

The potential of Azerbaijan to hold large-scale business events will be presented at the IBTM exhibition (the Global Meeting and Incentives Exhibition), which will be held in Barcelona in November. In addition, this month Azerbaijan's national cuisine and the possibilities of gastro-tourism will be presented in the Italian city of Turin. This year, in order to popularize Azerbaijan's tourism opportunities, it's expected to participate in the World Travel Market exhibition, which is held annually in London," agency added.