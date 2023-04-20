Azerbaijan eyes establishing regional tourism councils

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. Regional tourism councils are planned to be established in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan Fuad Naghiyev said at a public discussion themed "Tourism business: current situation and prospects" held in Baku, Trend reports.

According to Naghiyev, work is also underway to set up regional tourism departments.

"In order to improve accounting in the tourism industry, a tourism register will be launched in the coming days," he noted.

In 2022, over 1.6 million foreign citizens visited Azerbaijan.