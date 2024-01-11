Azerbaijan expects int'l hotel brands to start working in Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. Several international hotel brands are expected to start operating in Azerbaijan this year, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Hotel Association's Board Eldar Alimuradov said at the forum of tourism industry subjects in Baku themed “Results of the year on the themes and objectives of the tourism industry on the eve of COP29”, Trend reports.

"We are very pleased that measures are being taken to develop tourism in our native Karabakh. We believe that we'll soon see international hotel chains from a number of investors in our territories liberated from occupation, and that starting from 2024 a new era will come for the hospitality industry and hotel business in Azerbaijan,” he elaborated.

Will be updated