Tourism makes significant contribution to long-term resilience - chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. Tourism makes a significant contribution to long-term resilience, Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev said during the 1st meeting of higher education institutions specializing in tourism education within the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization (BSEC), Trend reports.

“Tourism is one of the priority areas of the country’s non-oil sector. Our main goal is to popularize Azerbaijan as a tourist destination and achieve tourism development,” he emphasized.

Meanwhile, the first meeting of BSEC higher education institutions specializing in tourism education is being held in Baku.

The meeting is attended by official representatives of states and tourism educational institutions from 11 member countries of the organization, including Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Russia, Albania, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, Moldova, Romania, Serbia, and Ukraine, as well as representatives of the UN World Tourism Organization.

The State Tourism Agency's data shows that in the first quarter of this year, 513,413 foreigners visited Azerbaijan, which is 39 percent higher than the same period in 2023 (369,072).

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel