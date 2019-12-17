Azerbaijani official talks connecting BTK railway with Nakhchivan

17 December 2019 19:39 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

In order to connect the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway with Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, a 280 kilometer railway line should be laid in Turkey, and this will require investments worth about $2 billion, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov said at a press conference held in the headquarters of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), Trend reports Dec. 17.

To date, 300,000 tons of cargo have been transported along the BTK railway, the chairman said.

The work is underway to intensify transportation, Gurbanov noted.

“This direction is actively used by Russian companies,” added the chairman. “The work is also underway with the Kazakh side on additional cargo transportation.”

Regarding the passenger transportation along the BTK railway, Gurbanov noted that a test run of the passenger train has been carried out, and after signing the relevant documents, passenger transportation will be started.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Opening of railway route in Uzbekistan to be mulled through Azerbaijan’s participation
Transport 20:49
Designing of railway to Shahdag ski resort begins in Azerbaijan
Transport 13:37
Since 2015 salary of railway workers in Azerbaijan greatly increased
Economy 13:12
Azerbaijan inks MoU on ASAN Railway drones project
Transport 14 December 10:22
Azerbaijan Railways buys two new trains (PHOTO)
Transport 10 December 13:43
Meeting on International North-South Transport Corridor project held in Baku
Business 29 November 14:14
Latest
Azerbaijani heating supply operator to buy electrical equipment via tender
Tenders 20:56
Iran for the first time to inject chemicals into gas wells
Oil&Gas 20:55
Azerbaijan becomes member of Asia Pacific Tourism Association
Tourism 20:53
Opening of railway route in Uzbekistan to be mulled through Azerbaijan’s participation
Transport 20:49
Tatneft company’s branch in Turkmenistan opens tender to install video surveillance system
Tenders 20:49
Azerbaijan’s gas exports increase within 11 months
Oil&Gas 20:49
E-document management introduced in Turkmenistan’s central region
Business 20:27
Azerbaijan's export of energy increases
Oil&Gas 20:26
Iran discloses volume of products exported from Isfahan province
Business 20:25