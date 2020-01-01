Iran holds opening ceremony of Golshahr-Hashtgerd express electric train line

TEHRAN, Iran, Jan.1

Trend:

Iran has held opening ceremony of Golshahr-Hashtgerd express electric train line, Trend reports citing Iranian media.

The ceremony took place in Iran’s Alborz province with participation of the country’s President Hassan Rouhani.

Rouhani opened an express electric train service linking Tehran to a city 82 km west of the Iranian capital.

The $238 million project linking Hashtgerd to Tehran metro rail was inaugurated during a ceremony attended by senior officials who said the line had a capacity to transport 250,000 passengers a day.

The implementation of this project began in 2011.

Despite numerous difficulties, the project’s implementation was accelerated with the support of the government in the past year.

The station, located in the new town of Hashtgerd, with an area of 22,000 square meters, is one of the largest subway stations in the country.

