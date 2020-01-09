Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company completes tugboat overhaul

9 January 2020 20:25 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

Trend:

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) CJSC has completed overhaul of the Irgiz tugboat owned by the Caspian Sea Oil Fleet, Trend reports referring to the company.

Repairs were carried out at the Bibi-Heybat Shipyard. The vessel’s main and auxiliary steering units, engines, oil and water coolers, pumps for various purposes, separators and piping systems were repaired.

“The necessary checks and repairs of electrical equipment, main and emergency lighting systems were also carried out,” said the report. “The floor was cleaned, mechanisms and drinking water tanks washed and painted in the boiler room, as well as in auxiliary steering compartment. The necessary repairs were carried out in residential cabins, corridor, galley and the captain’s bridge.”

During the ship’s maintenance at the shipyard, anchor chains, bottom and side fittings were repaired, damaged metal panels were replaced, and after completion of cleaning and painting, protective fenders were renewed on the ship’s boards.

The vessel successfully passed sea trials and was sent to the base of the Caspian Sea Oil Fleet for commissioning.

