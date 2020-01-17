Baku Metro CJSC to receive new fans

17 January 2020 14:57 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Baku Metro CJSC will receive 16 modern fans to improve ventilation in subway tunnels this year, Spokesperson of the Baku Metro CJSC Bakhtiyar Mammadov told Trend.

Mammadov noted that the new fans will be delivered to Baku in February-March this year.

“Out of 16 fans, 10 will be installed on the ‘red’ and ‘green’ metro lines, and the remaining six - on the ‘purple’ line,” the spokesperson said.

Mammadov added that the work has been completed to connect seven fans purchased last year to the power grid in the subway tunnels.

