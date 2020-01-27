Deputy minister talks railways to be commissioned in Iran

27 January 2020 20:48 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Iranəs gov't allocates $14B to purchase basic commodities, meds
Business 21:07
Iran discloses number of incoming tourists
Iran 21:04
Iran discloses amount of funds allocated for shipbuilding
Business 21:02
Iran to reduce import of medicines and medical equipment
Business 20:50
Iran discloses volume of loaded and unloaded cargo in Bushehr province
Transport 20:12
Turkey increases export of grain, legumes to Iran
Business 18:27
Latest
Iranəs gov't allocates $14B to purchase basic commodities, meds
Business 21:07
Iran discloses number of incoming tourists
Iran 21:04
Iran discloses amount of funds allocated for shipbuilding
Business 21:02
Head of Azerbaijani delegation to PACE: Necessary to think about CoE’s fate
Politics 21:00
Azerbaijani president allocates funds for renovation of roads in Sumgayit
Politics 20:55
Iran to reduce import of medicines and medical equipment
Business 20:50
Iran discloses volume of loaded and unloaded cargo in Bushehr province
Transport 20:12
S&P forecasts GDP growth in Azerbaijan
Finance 19:40
Uzbekistan, Belarus agree on mutual recognition of docs on education
Business 19:31