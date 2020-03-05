ADY Container LLC talks cargo delivery to Central Asian ports

Transport 5 March 2020 18:59 (UTC+04:00)
ADY Container LLC talks cargo delivery to Central Asian ports
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Latest
Azerbaijan’s Qala Insurance company enters into new corporate contract on comprehensive vehicle insurance Economy 20:24
Iran stresses significant role of national information network in defeat of coronavirus Iran 20:23
Azerbaijan and Georgian defense ministers meet in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 20:14
Iran's economy faces more challenges after coronavirus outbreak Business 19:54
Azerbaijan’s Xalq Bank greatly increases lending for key sectors of economy Finance 19:53
OPEC+ may need to revisit cuts, reassess them Oil&Gas 19:43
Azerbaijan creating information base in connection with coronavirus (PHOTO) Society 19:36
Iran launches National Campaign against coronavirus Iran 19:30
OPEC extends and deepens oil output cuts Oil&Gas 19:23
EU introduces eco-innovative business practices in Georgia Business 19:19
Life insurance market developing rapidly in Azerbaijan Economy 19:15
Most unprofitable type of insurance disclosed in Azerbaijan Economy 19:11
Azerbaijani president receives Georgian defense minister Politics 19:09
Minister: Georgia’s priority - to protect citizens from coronavirus Transport 19:04
ADY Container LLC talks cargo delivery to Central Asian ports Transport 18:59
Azerbaijani leading insurance company offers women new product Economy 18:55
Kazakhstan, Turkey to simplify customs procedures between countries Transport 18:47
Azerbaijani President approves funding for construction of road in Goranboy district Politics 18:47
Georgia considering suspension of air communication with Italy Transport 18:39
Loss on compulsory liability insurance of vehicle owners continues to grow in Azerbaijan Economy 18:37
EU-funded project in Azerbaijan shows significant progress Business 18:32
EBRD praises Georgia’s economic development progress Business 18:31
Turkmenistan to participate in CIS economic council meeting Turkmenistan 18:23
Exxonmobil working on technologies to reduce emissions Oil&Gas 18:15
Azerbaijani dairy producer talks production plans Business 18:07
Iran's Atomic Organization responds to IAEA reports Nuclear Program 18:04
South Africa confirms first case of coronavirus Other News 17:53
Community head says co-existence between Azerbaijanis, Armenians possible after occupation ends Politics 17:51
Azerbaijani Embassy in Turkmenistan opens tender for construction of buildings Tenders 17:50
Azerbaijani-Georgian business forum plays important role for economies of both countries Business 17:49
Dutch health authorities brace for return of 900 students from Italian alps Europe 17:41
Role of NBCOs in financial sector of Azerbaijan becomes more significant Finance 17:40
Kazakhstan bans arrival of transit passengers amid coronavirus spread Transport 17:32
Swedish EF Education First eyes to invest in English language dev't in Uzbekistan Finance 17:28
Turkmenistan taking measures to prevent dangerous infectious diseases Turkmenistan 17:20
French citizen flying from Istanbul to London diagnosed with coronavirus Turkey 17:08
Azerbaijani president receives two newly appointed executives (VIDEO) Politics 17:07
Uzbekistan presents project on construction of power plant at investor forum Oil&Gas 16:52
Eni working to increase ultimate recovery factor in Turkmenistan’s Burun field Oil&Gas 16:52
Azerbaijan to increase production of metal structures Business 16:51
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender for procurement of safe box Tenders 16:48
Trade sector has highest share in total turnover in business sector of Georgia Business 16:42
HP rejects Xerox's raised takeover offer US 16:41
Period of full deposit insurance in Azerbaijan to be extended Finance 16:34
Coronavirus deprives nearly 300 million students of their schooling - UNESCO Europe 16:30
Hugo Boss sees coronavirus hit to sales spreading from Asia Europe 16:27
Turkey-Syria trade turnover down Turkey 16:20
Azerbaijan's Atena LLC to introduce new dairy products Business 16:13
Kazakhstan’s Air Astana cancels flights to France amid coronavirus spread Transport 16:10
OPEC backs extra 1.5 million bpd output cut if Russia joins in Oil&Gas 16:05
Eni ready to support renewable energy generation initiatives in Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 16:02
Eni reveals expenditures on Turkmenistan’s Burun field Oil&Gas 15:57
Coronavirus death toll in Iran continues to rise Iran 15:47
Glencore can reduce production of any commodity in response to changing market conditions Oil&Gas 15:46
Turkmen president makes personnel changes in official structures Turkmenistan 15:45
Azerbaijan’s SOFAZ increases share of government bonds in investment portfolio Finance 15:39
Central Bank of Uzbekistan keeps interest rates unchanged Finance 15:26
Turnover volume in business sector increases in Georgia Tenders 15:18
Russia's Wildberries company prepares to enter Uzbek retail market Business 15:10
Iran comes up with new way to export its goods to Azerbaijan Business 15:09
Chief infectiologist of Azerbaijan: coronavirus not transmitted via money Society 15:05
China's Alibaba to offer $144 million in subsidies as shopping suffers Other News 15:05
Iran's unofficial trade soars amid US sanctions Business 14:56
Uzbek Cyber Security Center talks increasing cyber attacks ICT 14:52
Operational Headquarters: Three more people arriving from Iran tested positive for coronavirus in Azerbaijan Society 14:47
Egyptian company Solyphar to invest in construction of pharmaceutical plant in Uzbekistan Finance 14:46
No new coronavirus infection cases registered in Russia in 24 hours Russia 14:39
Goldman expects 50 bps rate cut at next BoE meeting Europe 14:37
Georgian defense minister to visit Azerbaijan Society 14:36
State Migration Service discloses number of Chinese citizens in Azerbaijan Politics 14:30
Iran plans to start manufacturing anti-coronavirus diagnostic kits Iran 14:28
Georgia increases gas imports from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 14:26
Turkey-Iran trade turnover down Turkey 14:24
Coronavirus primarily affecting small businesses in Iran Iran 14:15
Operational Headquarters talks quarantine centers set up in Azerbaijani districts Society 14:14
Who to represent Azerbaijan at 1st AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in Men's Artistic Gymnastics? (VIDEO) Society 14:13
Azerbaijan discloses list of new MPs Politics 14:04
Turkmenistan increases export of agricultural products Business 14:01
Germany reports 109 new confirmed coronavirus cases Europe 13:56
Swiss report first coronavirus death Europe 13:55
Chief infectiologist: Specialized centers for coronavirus monitoring to be created in Azerbaijan Society 13:55
Twenty hurt after high-speed train derails in eastern France Europe 13:55
Azerbaijan reveals number of quarantined people due to coronavirus Society 13:37
No cases of coronavirus quarantine evasion recorded in Azerbaijan Society 13:33
Operational Headquarters: No fatal case as result of coronavirus observed in Azerbaijan Society 13:13
Iran launches National Campaign against coronavirus Iran 12:50
What Kazakhstan expects from digitalization of its economy? ICT 12:42
Operational Headquarters: Health condition of 3 people with confirmed coronavirus in Azerbaijan - stable Society 12:42
Georgia confirms 4th case of coronavirus Georgia 12:37
Gold price down in Azerbaijan on March 5 Finance 12:36
Kazakhstan looks to simplify procedures for digital projects approving ICT 12:32
Kazakhstan suspends fruits import from China Business 12:29
Iran barely coping with increasing demands for meds amid coronavirus spread Business 12:26
Number of companies with Iranian capital registered in Turkey disclosed Turkey 12:23
State Migration Service: Number of incoming foreigners in Azerbaijan up by 11% Society 12:20
Azerbaijani currency rates for March 5 Finance 12:17
Azerbaijan's Constitutional Court approves parliamentary election results (PHOTO) (UPDATED) Politics 12:16
Some countries ban imports of agricultural products from Iran Iran 12:06
Azerbaijani energy minister to take part in OPEC+ meeting Oil&Gas 12:06
Uzbekistan strengthens co-op with Swiss Gherzi consulting organization Business 12:04
All news