Georgian customs switches to special regime due to coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgian customs checkpoints have switched to a special mode of operation to prevent the threat of the spread of coronavirus, Trend reports citing the Revenue Service of the Ministry of Finance of Georgia.

According to the decision of the government of Georgia, due to the threat of the spread of coronavirus, all foreign citizens are forbidden to enter the country, and cargo is transported according to certain rules.

As reported, cargo will be transported round-the-clock through all the checkpoints existing in the country, and for Georgian citizens who wish to return to the country, a pass regime will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

At the same time, the Revenue Service notes that all persons arriving in the country are checked by epidemiologists. After that arriving citizens are sent either to mandatory quarantine or, if necessary, to the hospital.

The total number of confirmed cases in Georgia stands at 79.

On March 21, Georgia declared a state of emergency until April 21 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356