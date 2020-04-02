Georgia continues to return its citizens back

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.2

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia continues to carry out special flights to return its citizens back to the country due amid coronavirus spread, Trend reports with reference to Georgian Foreign Ministry.

As reported, the flights Warsaw-Tbilisi and Berlin-Tbilisi will take place on April 3. On April 4, Georgian Airways will transport Georgian citizens from London, on April 7, the Athens-Tbilisi flight will take place, and on April 10 Larnaca-Tbilisi flight will be carried out.

Recently, about 100 Georgian citizens returned by special flight from Bulgaria.

Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani held a video conference with eight diplomatic missions of the country abroad to discuss mechanisms to further assist Georgian citizens and arrange new special flights.

As of today, about a thousand Georgian citizens have returned to the country.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Georgia has reached 130.

On March 21, Georgia declared a state of emergency until April 21 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

