Georgian citizens return by charter flight from Iraq

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

As many as 70 Georgian citizens have arrived at Batumi international airport from Iraq on a charter flight, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

The flight was coordinated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia and the Georgian Embassy in Jordan, which is accredited in Iraq. The flight was operated by an Iraqi airline.

All passengers arriving on this flight were quarantined.

Meanwhile, 7,068 people returned to Georgia by special flights and through third countries, of which 3,985 people returned by flight, 286 - by sea, and 2,797 - by land.

Most of the citizens were evacuated from Turkey - 2,763 people, Germany - 1,474, Italy - 1,296, Poland - 652, USA (New York) - 591.

As reported, three more flights are planned to be carried out before the end of April.

Georgian citizens who are abroad and want to return to the country have to fill out a special electronic application, which is available on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and on the websites of the diplomatic missions of Georgia.

On the recommendation of the interagency coordination council, the price of tickets for special flights for the return of Georgian citizens from abroad should not exceed 199 euros.

Georgia extended the shutdown on regular air traffic until May 22 following the extension of the state of emergency.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356