Georgia to open skies to international flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

Georgia is opening its airspace to international flights starting July 1, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

As reported, the international airports of the country are making preparations to receive tourists and to ensure their services will be in line with the recommendations of the Ministry of Health of Georgia.

Special marks have been set up to ensure social distancing near terminals and special barriers have been constructed at registration counters to avoid direct contact between the passengers and employees.

In addition, disinfectants for hands have already been set up as well as thermal cameras to scan travelers arriving at the airports to detect whether they have a high temperature.

According to Head of Georgian United Airports Tamar Archuadze, at this stage, it will be possible to take on board hand luggage, but passengers are asked to have as compact a bag as possible to avoid delays on boarding.

"Currently, negotiations are underway with so-called green countries in order to set up flights between these countries without requiring any additional documents. Otherwise, it might be mandatory that tourists entering Georgia shall prove they have tested negative for coronavirus in the past 72 hours," she said.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356