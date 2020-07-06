Georgia approves flight schedule to ensure return of its citizens from abroad

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia's Interagency Coordination Council on coronavirus has agreed on the flight schedule to be followed by Hungarian Wizz Air and Georgian MyWay Airlines to ensure orderly return of Georgian citizens from abroad during July, Trend reports via the Press Service of the Government Administration.

The schedule includes flights to the following cities: Warsaw - on July 13; Barcelona - on July 15; Rome - on July 17; Paris - on July 22; Athens - on July 23.

The flights above will not cost Georgian citizens more than 200 euros.

Notably, a 14-day quarantine remains mandatory for citizens returning to Georgia.

Since the EU included Georgia on its list of 15 safe countries and issued a recommendation to open borders for them, the Georgian Government has been involved in individual bilateral negotiations with EU member states on the reopening of borders.

Presently, all relevant procedures to apply bilaterally to travelers are under negotiations with the countries ready to reopen borders.

As of today, Georgia has 953 confirmed coronavirus cases, of which 830 have recovered, and 15 fatalities recorded.

Presently, 3,903 persons are under quarantine, and 202 under hospital supervision.

---

