Ukraine's SkyUp airlines cancel number of flights to Georgia

Amid the unstable environment caused by COVID-19, Ukrainian airline SkyUp Airlines is changing its summer plans, Trend reports referring to Georgian media.

The airline explains that the borders of a number of countries are closed to Ukrainians due to the restrictions imposed amid COVID-19. In these circumstances, SkyUp Airlines is forced to review its plans for the summer navigation period and adjust the directions.

The correction will also affect the flights to Georgia.

According to SkyUp Airlines, during the summer navigation period, the airline will no longer operate regular flights Lvov - Batumi - Lvov, Zaporozhye - Batumi-Zaporozhye, Odessa - Batumi - Odessa and Kharkiv - Tbilisi - Kharkiv routes.

SkyUp Airlines did not provide information regarding Kyiv-Tbilisi-Kyiv and Kyiv-Batumi-Kyiv flights, which shows the company plans to operate flights on this route during the summer navigation period, said the report.

