Turkey’s smart transport plan features single card for nationwide mass transit

The Turkish Presidency issued a new decree on Wednesday for the implementation of a smart transportation system across the country. The decree covers an action plan by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure which foresees a sustainable system integrated with all modes of transportation and draws from local and national resources, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Among the plan’s highlights is the development of a nationwide payment system that will allow passengers to travel in all types of mass transit with one electronic pass, instead of separate passes for each city.

It also includes the establishment of provincial traffic control centers where traffic will be monitored from a single point and data will be gathered for reducing traffic jams.

The plan also calls for making parking lots “smart” with digital systems enabling online tracking of vacancies in parking lots. Charging stations for electric cars will also be installed in parking lots.

So-called "black spots" where the majority of accidents happen will be tracked with electronic sensors, and measures will be taken accordingly.