Russia postpones flights to Uzbekistan

Russia's Aeroflot airline company announced forced cancellation of flights to Tashkent until August 31, 2020, Trend reports with reference to the company.

The press service of the company says that the decision to adjust the program of international flights was made taking into account the current epidemiological restrictions in the destination countries.

The company's website reports cancellation of flights to 87 directions, including the EU countries, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Vietnam, Israel, India, China, Cuba, US, Thailand and Japan.

"Passengers who have purchased tickets for the listed destinations on the airline's website or in the contact center after May 1, 2020, will be automatically refunded for tickets on canceled flights according to the form of payment. Passengers who purchased tickets at Aeroflot sales offices or agencies should apply for a refund at the place of purchase," the message said.

In addition, passengers who purchased tickets in the period up to May 1, 2020, with the date of carriage up to August 31, 2020, may issue a voucher.

On August 1, Russia resumed air travel with three countries - UK, Tanzania and Turkey. On August 15, communication with Switzerland is scheduled to begin.

