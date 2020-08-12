Nearly 80 foreign citizens to return from Georgia to their countries of residence

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 12

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

It is planned to return 74 citizens of Azerbaijan, two citizens of Russia and one citizen of Ukraine from Georgia to their countries of residence on Aug. 12, Azerbaijani Embassy in Georgia told Trend.

According to the embassy, everyone who wants to leave Georgia has already been tested for coronavirus, and none of the tests was positive.

"During the period of the pandemic, 1,830 people have already returned through Georgia to their countries of residence," the embassy noted.

Meanwhile, Georgia has opened its borders for travelers from five countries: Germany, France, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, and each of has also opened borders for Georgia.

In addition, Georgia remains on the European Union's updated list of countries for which travel restrictions should be lifted.

