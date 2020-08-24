Belavia extends suspension of flights to Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24

Belarussian air carrier Belavia has extended suspension of flights to Georgia, Trend reports via Georgian media.

All flights to Georgia have been suspended till 30 September.

The airline has also extended suspension of flights to Riga (Latvia) and Larnaca (Cyprus) till August 31.

Also, Belavia will not fly to all destinations in Russia till 31 August (to Voronezh, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod – till 24 August) and to Ashgabat – till 1 September.

Customers who purchased tickets for these travel dates will be able to apply for a refund or to reschedule the flight till 30 March 2021. Tickets can be refunded and flights can be rescheduled at company's offices and customer service centers.

