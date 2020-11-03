TAV Georgia announces destinations for month of November

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

TAV Georgia announces destinations for the month of November from Tbilisi International Airport, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Regular Flights include:



Paris – Air France = twice a week

Munich – Lufthansa - 3 times a week

Riga – Air Baltic – 3 times a week

Warsaw – Lot Polish Airlines – Once a week (3,7,14,21 of November)

Doha – Qatar Airways – Once a week

Athens – Aegean Airlines – only on 2 and 23 November



Georgian Airways



Amsterdam – twice a week

Berlin – once a week

Paris – two times a week

Vienna – once a week



Charter Flights – Doesn’t have the right to serve arrival passengers.



Istanbul – Pegasus Airlines – twice a week (from November 1 till November 26)

Istanbul – Turkish Airlines – twice a week (3, 10,17 of November Airline will serve the only passenger departing from Tbilisi; 7, 14, 21, 28 of November Airline will serve both arrival and departure passengers);

Aktau – Scat Airlines – Once in a week (from November 5 till November 26)

Minks – Belavia – Once in a week (November 1 till November 27)

Kyiv – SkyUp – Once in a week (November 1 till November 28)

Tel Aviv- Israir – once a month (November 17)



TAV Georgia is a sole operator of Tbilisi and Batumi International Airports and a TAV Airports Holding subsidiary company. TAV Georgia is providing quality airport services with modern facilities.

