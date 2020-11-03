TAV Georgia announces destinations for month of November
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3
By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:
TAV Georgia announces destinations for the month of November from Tbilisi International Airport, Trend reports via Georgian media.
Regular Flights include:
Paris – Air France = twice a week
Munich – Lufthansa - 3 times a week
Riga – Air Baltic – 3 times a week
Warsaw – Lot Polish Airlines – Once a week (3,7,14,21 of November)
Doha – Qatar Airways – Once a week
Athens – Aegean Airlines – only on 2 and 23 November
Georgian Airways
Amsterdam – twice a week
Berlin – once a week
Paris – two times a week
Vienna – once a week
Charter Flights – Doesn’t have the right to serve arrival passengers.
Istanbul – Pegasus Airlines – twice a week (from November 1 till November 26)
Istanbul – Turkish Airlines – twice a week (3, 10,17 of November Airline will serve the only passenger departing from Tbilisi; 7, 14, 21, 28 of November Airline will serve both arrival and departure passengers);
Aktau – Scat Airlines – Once in a week (from November 5 till November 26)
Minks – Belavia – Once in a week (November 1 till November 27)
Kyiv – SkyUp – Once in a week (November 1 till November 28)
Tel Aviv- Israir – once a month (November 17)
TAV Georgia is a sole operator of Tbilisi and Batumi International Airports and a TAV Airports Holding subsidiary company. TAV Georgia is providing quality airport services with modern facilities.
