Netherlands bans flights from UK over new coronavirus strain

The Dutch government on Sunday announced a ban on flights carrying passengers from the United Kingdom (UK), following reports of a new strain of COVID-19 being detected in Britain, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Pending further details and greater clarity on the situation in Britain, the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) advised the government that the risk of the new virus strain being introduced to the Netherlands should be minimized as much as possible by restricting travel from Britain. The ban will remain in place until Jan. 1, 2021 at the latest.

"This strain of the virus is thought to spread more easily and more quickly and is also harder to detect," the Dutch government said in a press release. "Sampling of a case in the Netherlands in early December revealed the same virus strain as that observed in the UK. Following the latest reports from the UK, this case is being investigated further."

To combat the alarming surge in infections linked to the new strain, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday announced new stricter coronavirus restrictions for London, the South East of England and the East of England.

The measures include the closure of non-essential shops, gyms and entertainment venues, travel restrictions and the urgent advice not to receive any visitors at home.

According to Sky News, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday that "We know with this new variant you can catch it more easily from a small amount of the virus being present."

"It is going to be very difficult to keep it under control until we have the vaccine rolled out," Hancock warned.

People should not to travel into a Tier Four area, though support bubbles remain unaffected as do the exemptions for separated parents and their children.

The prime minister said people should "lift a glass to those who aren't there", knowing that celebrating Christmas apart this year meant there would be "a better chance that they'll be there next year".

An estimated 16.4 million people living in the new Tier Four areas, which include London and much of the surrounding region, will be ordered to stay at home for a fortnight starting on Sunday morning, the Financial Times newspaper reported.

They will be barred from socialising with more than one person even outdoors, meaning no Christmas gatherings of entire families, while shops, leisure facilities, gyms and hairdressers will be closed.

Following Britain's announcement of the new tighter restrictions on Saturday evening, the Netherlands and Belgium moved to ban air and train travels from Britain after finding the first case of a new, more infectious strain of coronavirus that is spreading in the island country.

England was previously under a three-tier system. London and parts of Essex and Hertfordshire had just moved into Tier Three on Wednesday while some other areas in east and southeast of England entered Tier Three from Saturday following a rapid rise in infections in the area.

