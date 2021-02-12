Georgia plans to restore tourism co-op with Saudi Arabia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.12

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia and Saudi Arabia are planning to restore cooperation in the field of tourism, Trend reports via the Georgian National Tourism Administration (GNTA).

According to the GNTA, this issue was the main topic of consideration at the meeting of the head of the National Tourism Administration of the Ministry of Economy of Georgia Medea Janiashvili with the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Georgia Abdullah Al-Mutair.

“The meeting focused on the restoration of bilateral tourist flows, resumption of flights and safe movement during the post-COVID pandemic period,” the ministry said.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, Saudi Arabia represented an important tourism market for Georgia. Like tourists from the Gulf countries, tourists from Saudi Arabia were distinguished by high paying capacity.

In 2019, Saudi Arabia was in 12th place in the list of 15 countries from where the most tourists came to Georgia.

