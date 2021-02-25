Georgian Railway to resume passenger transportation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.25

Georgian Railway resumes passenger transportation from February 27, Trend reports via Georgian media.

According to the company, online tickets are available effective from February 25, and the railway box offices will open on Friday.

Passengers should observe coronavirus-related recommendations, including a mandatory crossing of the disinfection barriers, thermal screening, and hand sanitization.

Passengers must wear facemasks during the trip.

Georgian Railway resumes the following routes: Tbilisi-Batumi-Tbilisi; Tbilisi-Zugdidi-Tbilisi; Tbilisi-Ozurgeti-Tbilisi; Tbilisi-Poti-Tbilisi and Tbilisi-Kutaisi-Tbilisi.

Despite the economic crisis in 2020, the volume of cargo shipments by the Georgian Railways (GR) has increased. The cargo turnover amounted to 11.1 million tons, which was 0.2 million tons or 1.8 percent up, compared to 2019.

Despite the increase in freight shipments, the railway was still at a solid loss in the first 9 months of 2020. The company received 363.5 million lari ($110.1 million) in revenue from services, while its net loss was 118 million lari ($35.7 million).

