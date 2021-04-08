Lufthansa converts Airbus A350-900 into climate research aircraft

Transport 8 April 2021 01:04 (UTC+04:00)
Lufthansa converts Airbus A350-900 into climate research aircraft

Lufthansa is converting an Airbus A350-900 into a climate research aircraft, Germany's largest airline announced, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The work in a hangar in Malta already started. According to the German airline, preparations were made on the lower fuselage for a "complex air intake system." The centerpiece of the flying research laboratory would be a 1.6-ton container with measuring equipment.

"Predicting the weather even more accurately, analyzing climate change even more precisely, researching even better how the world is developing. This is the goal of a globally unique cooperation between Lufthansa and several research institutes," Lufthansa noted.

The research aircraft is expected to take off from Munich at the end of 2021 for its "first flight in the service of climate research," measuring around 100 different trace gases, aerosol and cloud parameters at an altitude of nine to twelve kilometers, according to Lufthansa.

"We are helping to ensure that particularly important climate-relevant parameters are collected just on that altitude where the atmospheric greenhouse effects are largely generated," said Annette Mann, head of Corporate Responsibility at the Lufthansa Group, in a statement.

The conversion of the Airbus A350-900 which was named "Erfurt" was preceded by a planning and development phase of around four years involving more than ten companies as well as the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) as representative of a larger scientific consortium, according to Lufthansa.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijan commemorating 5th anniversary of April 2016 military success in Karabakh (UPDATE)
Azerbaijan commemorating 5th anniversary of April 2016 military success in Karabakh (UPDATE)
Azerbaijan commemorating 5th anniversary of April 2016 military success in Karabakh
Azerbaijan commemorating 5th anniversary of April 2016 military success in Karabakh
Azerbaijan doing everything to create new transport infrastructure in South Caucasus – Russian analyst
Azerbaijan doing everything to create new transport infrastructure in South Caucasus – Russian analyst
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Albania's int'l airport cancels all flights as air traffic controllers go on strike Transport 01:51
Lufthansa converts Airbus A350-900 into climate research aircraft Transport 01:04
Georgian Nardi Group eyes to build snail processing plant Business 00:10
Agrological corridor may be opened between Uzbekistan and Russia Uzbekistan 00:06
Turkey registers more than 54 700 new coronavirus cases Turkey 00:05
Death toll due to tropical cyclone Seroja in Indonesia's East rises to 138 Other News 7 April 23:47
Israel's forex reserves hit record 185.69 bln USD Finance 7 April 23:04
IMF chief worried about middle-income countries with weaker fundamentals Economy 7 April 22:28
Kazakhstan’s Zhambyl rgn to produce homegrown COVID-19 vaccine Kazakhstan 7 April 21:54
Turkish Parliament passes 1st part of security probe bill Turkey 7 April 21:51
Georgia to refinance debt Finance 7 April 21:49
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on April 10 Oil&Gas 7 April 21:48
Uber, Lyft tout U.S. ride-hail driver pay, incentives amid demand uptick Transport 7 April 21:35
Azerbaijan increases export of fruits and vegetables since early 2021 Business 7 April 21:01
Azerbaijani ministry registers several mineral deposits in Zangilan district Economy 7 April 20:57
Joint-stock company to work on industrial gold mine in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 7 April 20:50
Armenia plundered limestone deposits in Azerbaijan’s Zangilan district (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 7 April 20:30
Russian Ulyanovsk free economic zone to cooperate with Uzbek Angren free economic zone Uzbekistan 7 April 20:22
Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan implementing numerous projects Uzbekistan 7 April 20:09
Azerbaijani FM, Turkish ambassador exchange views on issues of mutual interest (PHOTO) Politics 7 April 19:51
Azerbaijani gymnasts to participate at FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Uzbekistan Society 7 April 19:23
Central Bank of Azerbaijan opens tender to buy technical maintenance services Tenders 7 April 18:57
Defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey assess interoperability of troops (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 7 April 18:36
Volume of SOCAR’s bitumen imports to Ukraine disclosed Oil&Gas 7 April 18:01
Russia discloses candidate for post of ITU Sec-Gen Politics 7 April 18:00
Normalizing situation in Karabakh remains most relevant issue - Russia's president Politics 7 April 17:57
Turkey, Brazil and US remain main exporters of poultry meat to Georgia Business 7 April 17:51
Azerbaijan's victory in April 2016 battles - important milestone in history - Israeli expert Commentary 7 April 17:51
Turkey releases data on cargo, passenger traffic via new Istanbul Airport Turkey 7 April 17:44
Azerbaijan continues assessing ecological damage in liberated lands Economy 7 April 17:33
UPS to buy electric aircraft to cut delivery time for small markets US 7 April 17:32
Azerbaijan looks positive as sovereign issuer - Gazprombank Finance 7 April 17:29
Coronavirus situation in Iran concerning - Guardian Council Society 7 April 17:26
Azerbaijan sees growth in voluntary civil liability insurance of vehicle owners Finance 7 April 17:25
COVID-19 pandemic has no negative effect on Latvia-Azerbaijan trade relations - embassy Business 7 April 17:22
Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise in Iran Finance 7 April 17:18
Iran issues licenses for establishment of enterprises in Golestan Province Business 7 April 17:18
Islamic prayer call sounded in Azerbaijani Aghdam's Giyasly mosque (PHOTO) Society 7 April 17:12
Georgian Banking Association discusses increase in refinancing rate Finance 7 April 17:12
U.S. trade deficit hits record high in February US 7 April 17:10
Turkmenistan Railways opens tender for purchase of material, technical resources Tenders 7 April 17:09
Kazakhstan presents additional package of measures to support SMEs Kazakhstan 7 April 17:09
Israel's ThetaRay mulls listing as cash pours into tech sector Israel 7 April 17:07
Azerbaijan to restore liberated lands - Apostolic Prefect of Catholic Church in Azerbaijan Politics 7 April 17:06
Government of Azerbaijan using AI for identification of people ICT 7 April 17:01
State Development Bank opens tender for implementation of IFRS 9 Tenders 7 April 16:55
Azerbaijan's Academy of Sciences developing methods for detecting unauthorized UAV flights ICT 7 April 16:53
Head of Azerbaijan's Mountain Jews Community talks Armenian vandalism in Aghdam Politics 7 April 16:49
‘World’s two biggest democracies should join hands on confronting climate change’: John Kerry Other News 7 April 16:49
Turkmenistan actively selling diesel fuel on its commodity, raw materials exchange Business 7 April 16:46
Wizz Air to launch direct flights to several Kazakhstan's cities Transport 7 April 16:44
Oil platforms to be put into operation in Iran’s Shahid Rajaee port Transport 7 April 16:25
Kremlin has no info on 'Iskander-M' missile fragments found in Karabakh - spokesman Economy 7 April 16:19
Uzbekistan reveals volume of refined oil in 1Q2021 Uzbekistan 7 April 16:19
Military aircraft crashes in Turkey, pilot killed Turkey 7 April 16:12
Volume of oil production from some Turkmen fields named Oil&Gas 7 April 16:09
Norway to ease COVID restrictions if infections decline Europe 7 April 16:08
Merkel backs tougher COVID lockdown in Germany Europe 7 April 15:56
Cargo movement in Iran’s Khorramshahr port soars Transport 7 April 15:52
Azerbaijani president signs order to finance construction of highway leading to Khojavand Politics 7 April 15:48
Tax compliance co Blue dot raises $32m Israel 7 April 15:47
Azerbaijani cotton growers plan to increase production in 2021 Business 7 April 15:36
Iran to increase crude oil extraction Oil&Gas 7 April 15:36
Armenian police begin arresting members of opposition Armenia 7 April 15:29
Covid-19: India plans to double monthly production of vaccine Other News 7 April 15:28
Turkey supported Azerbaijan in struggle for liberation of its lands - Erdogan Politics 7 April 15:27
Prices on purchase of new housing increase in Kazakhstan Business 7 April 15:26
E-Space shares information about energy products created in Georgia Oil&Gas 7 April 15:18
Turkmenistan's Turkmennebit puts repaired oil, gas wells back into operation Oil&Gas 7 April 15:14
Uzbekistan-Russia flights to be resumed soon Uzbekistan 7 April 15:10
Iran’s IRICA declares details of essential products imports Business 7 April 15:09
Turkish president announces start of shipping canal's construction in Istanbul Turkey 7 April 15:07
Russian Rosatom discusses green energy projects in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 7 April 15:04
Daily number of vaccinated Azerbaijani citizens disclosed Society 7 April 15:01
Azerbaijan's Central Bank talks ceasing of MoneyGram's activity in Karabakh Finance 7 April 15:00
Azerbaijan confirms 2,595 more COVID-19 cases, 1,073 recoveries Society 7 April 14:59
SOCAR becomes main supplier of Lithuanian gasoline to Ukraine Oil&Gas 7 April 14:55
Azerbaijan E-Gov Dev't Center working on new project to reduce threat of cyber-attacks ICT 7 April 14:53
SOCAR starts shipping polyolefins to Russia by rail Oil&Gas 7 April 14:39
Iran and UK trade expansion remains undecided Business 7 April 14:23
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan sees surge in 2020 lending to industrial sector Finance 7 April 14:20
Turkey continues close co-op with Azerbaijan - Turkish Defense Minister Politics 7 April 14:20
Uzbekistan’s Halk Bank, Russia’s Sovcombank sign loan agreement during INNOPROM exhibition Uzbekistan 7 April 14:15
Heads of Azerbaijani religious confessions visit Aghdam Juma Mosque (PHOTO) Society 7 April 14:05
Azerbaijan records multifold excess of demand for CBA's short-term notes oversupply Finance 7 April 14:04
Operator of Kazakhstan's Kashagan to apply solution as offshore facilities areas become shallow Business 7 April 13:56
Turkmenistan publishes production data of gas, oil Oil&Gas 7 April 13:43
IMF predicts decline in Azerbaijan's unemployment for 2021-22 Finance 7 April 13:40
Iran reaches daily record on coronavirus infection Society 7 April 13:38
Effective use of fiscal buffers may reduce Azerbaijan's macroeconomic risks - Moody`s Finance 7 April 13:33
Iran asks D-8 countries to accelerate the implementation of preferential trade agreement Business 7 April 13:31
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry places medium-term bonds on auction Finance 7 April 13:29
Azerbaijan's top religious officials visit graves of martyrs in liberated Aghdam (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 7 April 13:29
Iran seeks peaceful nuclear activities, says Iranian president Nuclear Program 7 April 13:27
Royal Dutch Shell’s production in Upstream to fall due to Texas winter storm Oil&Gas 7 April 13:22
Iran increases exports to Russia via customs of Mazandaran Province Finance 7 April 13:17
Iran sees new chapter in JCPOA revival - President Rouhani Nuclear Program 7 April 13:15
In 2021 world experiencing strong change - former president of Romania Society 7 April 13:15
Azerbaijani media appeal to Russian embassy on finding Iskander-M fragments in Shusha Politics 7 April 13:04
Volume of loaded and unloaded cargo in Iran’s Imam Khomeini port declines Transport 7 April 13:04
All news