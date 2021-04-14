Azerbaijan eyes expanding multimodal cargo transportation with Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 14

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Cooperation in the transport sector between Azerbaijan and Ukraine is successfully developing bilaterally and within international organizations, the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The ministry noted that during a meeting held in Baku between Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Rashad Nabiyev and Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Vladislav Krikli, prospects for the development of cooperation between the countries in the field of road and air transport, as well as international multimodal cargo transportation were discussed.

"The ministers emphasized the importance of strengthening joint measures to expand cooperation within the framework of such international organizations and initiatives as the Organization for Democracy and Economic Development (GUAM) and the Transport Corridor Europe-the Caucasus-Asia (TRACECA)," the ministry added.

Since April 1, 2021, the low-cost air carrier of Azerbaijan, Buta Airways, has started regular passenger transportation on the Baku-Kyiv-Baku route twice a week.

