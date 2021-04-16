Eurowings kicks off Dusseldorf-Tbilisi-Dusseldorf flights

German low-cost carrier Eurowings launches regular flights in Georgia. The airline is part of the Lufthansa Group, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Eurowings officially applied to the Georgian Civil Aviation Agency for a permit.

“We are happy to announce that Eurowings has officially expressed its desire to launch at the initial stage Tbilisi – Dusseldorf – Tbilisi flights during the summer season. The airline will gradually add other directions”, Minister of Economy Natia Turnava stated.

Eurowings will carry out Dusseldorf-Tbilisi-Dusseldorf flights twice a week by Airbus 320 aircraft starting July 21.