Lufthansa to purchase five more 787 dreamliners

Boeing and the Lufthansa Group on Monday announced the airline group will continue its fleet modernization with a new order for five 787-9 Dreamliners, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Lufthansa Group placed its initial order for 20 787-9s in 2019. The new purchase agreement takes the group's order book to 25 787-9s, the announcement said.

"We are very pleased that five more Boeing 787-9s will accelerate the modernization of our long-haul fleet," said Detlef Kayser, member of the Executive Board Deutsche Lufthansa AG, chief operations officer.