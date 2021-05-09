Discussions underway to resume Tabriz-Baku flights - Iranian official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The discussions are currently conducted between Iranian and Azerbaijani officials for the resumption of flights from Tabriz to Baku and vice versa, Director General of the East Azerbaijan Province Airports Department Ramin Azari said, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development of Iran.

Azari noted that there were flights to Baku-Tabriz and vice versa before the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. At present, flights have been canceled due to the pandemic.

"In addition, flights from Tabriz to Izmir and vice versa will be held as of June 14, 2021. These flights will be operated by Turkish Airlines," he added.

The director general stressed that after the month of Ramadan, 11 flights will be operated from Tabriz to Istanbul and vice versa. Five of these flights will be operated by Turkish Airlines, three by Iran AirTour Airlines, two by ATA Airlines and one by Meraj Airlines.