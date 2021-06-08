Ukrainian SkyUp to launch regular flights to Azerbaijan in July 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8

By Fidan Babayeva – Trend:

Ukraine’s low-cost SkyUp Airlines will launch flights from the country to Azerbaijan since July 5, 2021, Trend reports referring to a source in the company.

According to the source, the flights will be operated once a week on the Lviv-Baku-Lviv route. The planes will depart from Lviv on Sunday, and from Baku – on Monday.

The price of tickets on the Lviv-Baku route will be 3,270 hryvnia ($120), and on the Baku-Lviv route - at least 3,851 hryvnia ($140).

As of June 1, 2021, entry into Azerbaijan is allowed subject to the availability of a residence permit, as well as by the decision of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

On May 28, the first plane of the SkyUp Airlines, which took off from the Lviv airport named after Danila Galitsky, arrived in Odessa city.

Before that, SkyUp Airlines canceled flights on the last domestic route from Zaporozhye to Odessa, and earlier, the low-cost airline canceled flights from Zaporozhye to Lviv.

Both routes, on which not a single flight was performed, have been already removed from the airline's booking system, added the company.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Fidan_Babaeva