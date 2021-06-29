Alstom locomotives to help increase capacity of Azerbaijan's transport infrastructure

Transport 29 June 2021 16:33 (UTC+04:00)
Alstom locomotives to help increase capacity of Azerbaijan's transport infrastructure
Alstom locomotives to help increase capacity of Azerbaijan's transport infrastructure
Alstom locomotives to help increase capacity of Azerbaijan's transport infrastructure
Iran's SAIPA to unveil new car
Iran's SAIPA to unveil new car
Wizz Air to return to Georgian Kutaisi International Airport
Wizz Air to return to Georgian Kutaisi International Airport
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Karabakh's water resources to contribute to dev't of adjacent territories - ministry Economy 16:57
Turkmen Ministry of Health opens tender for medical equipment purchase Tenders 16:56
Weekly review of Uzbek Republican Commodity Exchange Business 16:56
Investment in industrial plants in Iran's Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province up Business 16:55
French Schneider Electric to provide smart tailored solutions for Karabakh (Exclusive) Economy 16:53
Iran reveals number of enterprises put into operation in Razavi Khorasan Province Business 16:39
Uzbek-Korean JV extends tender for transport services Tenders 16:38
S. Korean CelluFab eyes launching biodegradable disposable production in Uzbek Tashkent region Uzbekistan 16:38
Uzbek currency rates for June 30 Finance 16:36
Uzbekistan’s Samarkand region shows highest growth in business activity in May 2021 Business 16:36
Data on fees in Azerbaijani insurance market as of early June 2021 disclosed Finance 16:33
Alstom locomotives to help increase capacity of Azerbaijan's transport infrastructure Transport 16:33
Central Bank notes increase in net profit of Uzbek banks Finance 16:33
Iran's SAIPA to unveil new car Business 16:32
Minister discloses total volume of investments by EBRD in Azerbaijan's economy Finance 16:32
Wizz Air to return to Georgian Kutaisi International Airport Transport 16:29
Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan discuss issues of bilateral co-op Business 16:29
Iran shares data on number of vaccinated citizens in Tehran province Politics 16:29
Azerbaijani Air Force continues successful performance at int'l tactical exercises in Turkey (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 16:28
Uzbekistan receives another batch of COVID-19 vaccine Uzbekistan 16:24
Iran's TEDPIX sees gains Politics 16:24
Uncontracted Сaspian gas facing competitive challenges in core export destinations Oil&Gas 16:23
Georgia reports new cases of COVID-19 Delta strain Georgia 16:21
Iran Currency Exchange trade increases Business 16:20
Sales of Iran's Nouri Petrochemical Company soar Oil&Gas 16:20
Various industrial contracts concluded in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 16:20
Turkish cargo train to pass through Azerbaijan heading to China Transport 16:19
Iran sets new record on generation of small-scale power plants Oil&Gas 16:19
Azerbaijan unveils latest data on fees in insurance market Finance 16:18
Tete-a-tete meeting of Sadyr Zhaparov and Emomali Rahmon Kyrgyzstan 16:04
Courtyard by Marriott To Debut In Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Society 16:00
Caspian countries should bring upstream and carbon-neutral investments together – Wood Mackenzie Oil&Gas 15:43
Putin has no plans for phone contacts with Saudi Arabia leadership before OPEC+ meeting Russia 15:24
Saudi Aramco seeks financing advisor for gas pipeline deal Arab World 15:21
Israel targets 14-month state budget to be approved by November Israel 15:20
Caspian Upstream needs highly-experienced IOCs Oil&Gas 15:18
Croatia twofold reduces import of Kazakh-made goods Business 15:17
$400 bn export target ambitious but achievable, needs aggressive marketing: FIEO Other News 15:17
Rs 1.75 lakh crore divestment target on track: Indian CEA Other News 15:14
India, Bhutan Review Development Partnership, Agree Over New Projects Other News 15:12
Zomato, Tiger Global to turn Grofers into unicorn with $120 million funding Other News 15:11
India successfully test-fires Agni Prime missile off Odisha coast Other News 15:08
Indian EAM Jaishankar, European Union Leader Discuss Covid Challenge, Development Cooperation Other News 15:07
India to issue 500,000 free visas to boost tourism Other News 15:02
Coal is dying and ADB wants out of it - NGO Forum on ADB's coal strategy exit Business 14:55
Georgian company to repair Garadagh-Agstafa-Tbilisii gas pipeline Oil&Gas 14:55
Kazakhstan’s Ekibastuz GRES-2 power station opens tender for power units repair Tenders 14:54
LNG’s role in ensuring European supply security Oil&Gas 14:53
French Alstom ensuring safety of Azerbaijani railways Transport 14:51
Azerbaijan's SOFAZ unveils volume of currency sold at auctions in June 2021 Oil&Gas 14:50
EBRD reveals forecasts of Turkmenistan's real GDP for next year Finance 14:49
Iran's Esfahan Oil Refining Company discloses production data Oil&Gas 14:36
Chinese business eyes renewables, transport, engineering projects in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 14:36
United Airlines orders 270 Boeing and Airbus jets US 14:34
Belarus discloses value of building material supplies to Azerbaijan Construction 14:33
Cargo transportation in Iran's East Azerbaijan Province climbs Transport 14:25
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for June 29 Society 14:23
Azerbaijan's Central Bank holds foreign exchange auction Finance 14:23
Georgia to use renewable energy sources in agricultural lending project Business 14:18
More than 2,000 people from Azerbaijan visited Uzbekistan in 2020 Tourism 14:16
Uzbekistan shares data on revenues from copper sales Uzbekistan 14:15
Prosecutor reads out indictment at trial in Baku on criminal case of another Armenian armed group (PHOTO) Politics 14:14
Azerbaijani president, first lady attend opening of Courtyard by Marriott Baku hotel (PHOTO) Politics 14:12
Azerbaijani Office of Commissioner for Human Rights, Turkish Human Rights and Equality Institution sign memorandum Politics 14:09
Iran's Shahid Salimi TPP boosts electricity generation Oil&Gas 13:46
Iranian Energy Minister talks about facilities in water, electricity sectors Oil&Gas 13:45
EBRD renews Azerbaijan's GDP growth forecast for 2021-2022 Finance 13:45
Iran to resume operations of manufacturing enterprises in Ardabil Province Business 13:41
Iran's auto industry reduces reliance on auto parts import - minister Business 13:39
Iran's Saderat Bank to support production and employment Business 13:37
Uzbekneftegaz, Gazprombank consider measures to increase hydrocarbons output Oil&Gas 13:35
Iran's Karun power plant stops production due to water shortage Business 13:32
Uzbekistan's economy to grow due to higher prices for raw materials - EBRD Uzbekistan 13:26
Iran to negotiate with Russia to improve northern ports Business 13:26
Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan to create joint dev't fund Business 13:21
Iran sees increase in price of gold and gold coin - Iran Gold and Jewelry Association Business 13:20
“Special” and “Exclusive” numbers with 099 prefix from Bakcell ICT 13:15
EBRD discloses volume of project portfolio in Azerbaijan Finance 13:14
Exports of Iran via Isfahan Province increase Business 13:14
Turkey reveals 5M2021 data on cargo shipment via local ports Transport 13:14
Lending to Azerbaijan's economy grows Finance 13:13
Number of ships docking at Turkish ports in May 2021 disclosed Transport 13:12
Iran's exports through customs of Mazandaran Province grow Business 13:12
Azerbaijan boosts production of building materials Business 13:11
Money supply continues to grow in Azerbaijan - Central Bank Finance 13:11
Azerbaijan unveils 5M2021 chemicals production figures Business 13:09
French Schneider Electric offering 'green' solutions for railway dev't in Azerbaijan Transport 13:08
Electrification of railways continues in Azerbaijan Transport 13:07
Azerbaijani state committee to put state property up for auction Business 13:06
Azerbaijan's parliament delegation visits country's embassy in Hungary (PHOTO) Politics 13:00
Turkey's Human Rights & Equality Institution to conduct assessment mission in Azerbaijan's liberated lands Politics 12:50
Digitalization in oil & gas industry: Azerbaijan’s case Oil&Gas 12:49
Kazakhstan’s fiscal policy to remain accommodative in 2021 Business 12:46
Iranian currency rates for June 29 Finance 12:38
Azerbaijan issues update on demined area of liberated territories Society 12:32
Georgia sees increase in exports of fruit and vegetable juices Business 12:29
Liberman mulls VAT on o'seas online purchases Israel 12:27
Uzbekistan, Turkey eye creation of joint industrial zone Uzbekistan 12:27
Number of countries purchase Turkmen products on exchange Business 12:26
Uzbekistan, Turkey to deepen co-op in field of economy digitalization ICT 12:26
All news