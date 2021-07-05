UAE eyes to resume air communication with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5

By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:

The budget airline of the UAE - Air Arabia plans to resume flights to the capital of Azerbaijan, Trend reports on July 5 referring to a source in the company.

According to the source, from July 15, 2021 flights on Abu Dhabi - Baku route will be performed twice a week (on Wednesdays and Sundays).

"Departure from Abu Dhabi is scheduled for 11:50 (GMT +4), and arrival in Baku - at 14:55 (GMT +4), while a departure from Baku - at 16:15 local time, and arrival in Abu Dhabi - at 19:15," added the source.

Due to the restrictions associated with the coronavirus pandemic, only citizens of the country are allowed to enter the territory of Azerbaijan; employees of diplomatic missions of foreign states in the Azerbaijani territory and their family members; foreign citizens who are family members of Azerbaijani citizens; foreign citizens who have a work permit in Azerbaijan; foreign citizens who have a permanent or temporary residence permit in Azerbaijan; foreign citizens - students studying in Azerbaijan; foreign citizens who have a special permit from the Operational Headquarters of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

All passengers must have a printed medical certificate of a negative PCR test for coronavirus (COVID-19), issued no later than 48 hours before the flight to Azerbaijan.

