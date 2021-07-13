Belarus interested in attracting Azerbaijani carriers to operate flights to Minsk

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Belarus is interested in attracting Azerbaijani air carriers to operate flights to Minsk National Airport, the country's Ambassador to Russia Vladimir Semashko, Trend reports referring to the Russian media.

According to Semashko, the expansion of the geography of flights of the Belavia airline is a priority.

The ambassador noted that the airline has already increased the frequency of flights to a number of destinations, in particular to Istanbul, Tbilisi and Batumi, as well as the number of charter flights to Egypt and Turkey.

"To meet the needs of people, it is necessary to actively involve foreign air carriers in operating flights to the Minsk National Airport. Such work is being carried out with Azerbaijan, the United Arab Emirates, Serbia and Qatar," he said.

The issue of increasing the number of flights to Kazakhstan, as well as opening new flights in several other directions, is under consideration, stressed Semashko.

