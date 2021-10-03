New Zealand flag carrier airline to introduce "no jab, no fly" for int'l travellers

Air New Zealand is asking customers to get ready for international travel by getting vaccinated. From February 2022, the airline will require customers traveling anywhere on its international network to be fully vaccinated, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"We're getting ready to reconnect with the world and letting customers know what they need to do to be ready to take off when we can," said Air New Zealand's Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran on Sunday.

Air New Zealand's vaccination requirement will apply to all passengers aged 18 and older arriving or departing New Zealand on an Air New Zealand aircraft. Customers who are not vaccinated will be required to present proof that vaccination was not a viable option for them for medical reasons.

These requirements will sit alongside the measures the airline already has to keep New Zealand safe.