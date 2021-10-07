Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey discuss further co-op on BTK railway

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.7

By Sadraddin Aghajyev - Trend:

A trilateral protocol on the development of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway project has been signed between Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, in Turkey, within the framework of the 12th International Council on Transport and Communications between Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Natia Turnava, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of Turkey Adil Karaismailoglu and Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev, further areas of cooperation on the BTK railway project were discussed.

"After signing the protocol, the parties assessed the project's activities, stated the need to reduce the time required for carriers to transit goods by rail, and also stressed the need to improve the efficiency of this project," the Ministry said.



